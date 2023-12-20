The United Arab Emirates announced that it was sending an aid plane, carrying 100 tons of power generators for civilians affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. In order to help them face the harsh winter conditions, the aid includes 1,640 home power generators, each with a capacity ranging between 3.5 kilowatts and 8 kilowatts. To contribute to providing energy to civilian homes.

The UAE has transferred part of the electrical generators to the Polish capital, Warsaw, and the rest of the generators will be transferred next January.

The UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, stressed that this aid reflects the UAE’s established values ​​in providing support and relief to people in times of need.

For his part, the Director of Humanitarian Support and Aid in the Office of International Affairs in the Presidential Office, and responsible for the aid file, Majid bin Kamal, said: “The UAE will continue to send other shipments, including aid to the education and health sectors, in addition to completing winter aid during this month and the beginning of the new year; This is in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”