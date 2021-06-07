Today, the UAE sent 960 tons of urgent medical and food items to alleviate the humanitarian repercussions for about 20,000 families in the Gaza Strip, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

The UAE has flown 33 shipments through the Rafa’ crossing, in implementation of the directives of the wise Emirati leadership, within the humanitarian and relief programs provided by the UAE to the brotherly Palestinian people, at a time when a large segment of the population is suffering from difficult humanitarian conditions, and the lack of necessary needs of food, medicine, clothing and materials Basic construction.

The UAE always seeks to provide all possible support to enhance the humanitarian response to help the Palestinian brothers in such circumstances that require everyone to show solidarity towards overcoming their harsh effects on societies, especially women and children.

The UAE is closely following the developments of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and during the month of January, 808 tons of urgent relief materials were sent through 29 trucks that entered through the Rafah crossing as well, with a value of 9 million dirhams, to support 10 thousand families and provide the basic needs of Palestinian citizens. and to improve their living conditions.