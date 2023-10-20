As part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and in continuation of the activities of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, an aid plane carrying 68 tons of various food and relief aid was sent yesterday to the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in cooperation with the World Food Program in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. To enhance international efforts to provide humanitarian and relief support to the brotherly Palestinian people. Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, said: “In light of the continuous efforts made by the UAE, work and coordination are underway on a number of axes to provide humanitarian and relief support to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, through cooperation with international organizations such as the World Food Program and sending… Urgent food aid in preparation for its introduction into the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, community efforts were mobilized for all sectors and groups of Emirati society, including charitable and humanitarian institutions and various volunteer platforms, through the launch of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign.