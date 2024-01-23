Today, the UAE sent an aid plane carrying 50 tons of necessary food supplies to Burkina Faso as part of the country's ongoing relief efforts to support friendly peoples.

His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, said that in continuation of the pioneering role played by the UAE in relief work by providing all forms of humanitarian support and providing basic needs to all the peoples of the brotherly and friendly African continent, sending the food aid plane comes to meet the needs of the most vulnerable groups of people. Families suffering from food security challenges, the majority of whom are sick, children, the elderly and women.

His Excellency added that sending the plane comes within the framework of “contributing to supporting national and international efforts to provide food security for a large segment of the population in Burkina Faso, which is suffering acutely, and to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.”

He said that this relief aid comes as a continuation of the state's humanitarian approach based on extending a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries in times of need.