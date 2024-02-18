The United Arab Emirates sent five automatic bakeries to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish in preparation for their introduction into the Gaza Strip, as part of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” to support the Palestinian brothers.

This initiative comes to confront the acute shortage of bread in the Gaza Strip during the current circumstances, and when the bakeries provided by the UAE are operational, they will provide the daily needs of more than 420,000 people. The production capacity of each bakery is about 17,500 loaves per hour, and the UAE will provide flour, diesel, and other materials that will ensure the operation of the five bakeries 24 hours a day without interruption, while paying the wages of the people who will operate and supervise the bakeries inside Gaza.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, affirmed that the UAE will spare no effort in providing the necessary needs for the Palestinian brothers, pointing out that the bakeries provided by the UAE, when operating, will contribute to meeting a large part of the food needs of the Palestinian brothers, and alleviating the burden of the circumstances. The difficult humanity they are currently going through.

He explained that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority continues to mobilize its relief, humanitarian and logistical capabilities, and strengthen its humanitarian programs and initiatives within the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” launched by the UAE to support the Palestinian brothers.

It is worth noting that the total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people as part of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” until February 17, amounted to more than 15,700 tons, and 162 cargo planes were sent. The UAE also established six water desalination plants, with a production capacity of one million. And 200 thousand gallons per day, from which the residents of Gaza benefit directly.

