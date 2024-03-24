Yesterday, the UAE sent the fifth plane carrying more than 36 tons of aid and humanitarian supplies to the Republic of Chad, bringing the total aid during the holy month of Ramadan to approximately 172 tons, containing more than 6,000 Ramadan baskets.

This comes within the Ramadan program, which is supervised by the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work, and targets poor and needy Sudanese refugee families in Chad, in addition to the people of Umm Jaras and the surrounding towns.

The Ramadan baskets included a number of basic food items, including dates, rice, flour, sugar, oils, cereals, baby milk, and other essential needs for families in need during the holy month.

In the same context, Umm Jars Airport received an Emirati plane carrying approximately 20 tons (500 relief bags), including living materials and humanitarian supplies, provided by the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of poor families. Coinciding with the month of Ramadan.

The Emirati humanitarian team, in cooperation with the local authority in the city, continues to distribute Ramadan baskets to poor, needy, displaced and poorest families, bringing the number of beneficiaries of this project to more than 6,000 poor families in all neighborhoods of the city of Umm Jars and the surrounding towns.

The operation of these relief convoys coincides with the holy month, as part of the efforts of the UAE and its interest in all various occasions, in addition to the field hospital’s continued reception of patients and elderly people from needy families, which thanked the UAE for its efforts in the ongoing relief operation for the people of the city.

It is noteworthy that the UAE humanitarian team includes the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and works in cooperation with the UAE Aid Coordination Office.