The UAE has sent 30 tons of basic food supplies to #Sudan to provide urgent food support to thousands of Sudanese families who have been affected by the repercussions of the current internal situation.

These food supplies – which are the first shipment of urgent aid to Sudan – come under the directives of the wise leadership and its continuous keenness to provide support to the Sudanese brothers and to contribute effectively to the international relief efforts for the Sudanese interior and to alleviate the humanitarian burdens imposed by the current circumstances.