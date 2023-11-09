This morning, the UAE sent a plane carrying 25 tons of various food, medical and relief aid to the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, in coordination with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Sending aid comes within the framework of the ongoing “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which the UAE launched last October to collect and mobilize relief packages to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis facing the brotherly Palestinian people, especially the most vulnerable groups, especially children and women.

In coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the World Food Programme, with the participation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and a number of humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country, volunteer centers and the private sector, and with the large participation of volunteers and the media.

Assistant Foreign Minister for Development Affairs and International Organizations Sultan Al Shamsi confirmed that, in continuation of the humanitarian air bridge to relieve the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, an aid plane was sent this morning, carrying various food, medical and relief supplies to be brought into the Strip to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions and alleviate the suffering of the groups. The most vulnerable, especially children, who constitute about half of the Gaza Strip’s population, indicating that this comes within the framework of the UAE’s fraternal stances and its firm approach to supporting siblings in times of crisis.