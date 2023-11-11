In continuation of the humanitarian efforts of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, the UAE sent a plane carrying 100 tons of food, medical and relief aid to the airport in the city of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, as part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts. To provide the basic needs of food, medicine, health supplies and hygiene materials for the affected groups of the population in the Gaza Strip, especially women, children and the elderly, in coordination with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, Sultan Al Shamsi, said, “Sending the aid plane comes within the framework of the humanitarian situation taking place in the Gaza Strip, and to support the efforts made to provide urgent food and medical supplies and aid to the affected residents of the Strip, which have continued since the beginning of the crisis without stopping.” He pointed out that the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which was launched last month, with large participation from all segments of society, humanitarian institutions and volunteers, continues to provide relief to the Palestinian people, within the UAE’s established values ​​of giving and humanitarian solidarity.