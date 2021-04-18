The director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, said that the state seeks to increase the number of people who take vaccinations to reach a stage of existing immunity, which we call “acquired immunity”, which contributes to reducing The possibility of spreading the disease among members of society.

Al Hosani confirmed during a virtual dialogue session (on the developments of Covid-19) recently organized by the Ministry of Justice, that all vaccines available in the country are among the best types of vaccines in the world, calling for the importance of expediting the taking of the vaccine because of its great role in reducing the possibility of contracting the disease and protecting people. Especially the elderly and children from infection.

Al Hosani drew attention to the importance of spreading awareness and the culture of dealing with the crisis, as she said, “The current crisis of Covid-19 disease has affected citizens and residents and changed many of the customs that were practiced in the Emirati society in the past, and the methods of dealing with others, as the crisis helped family members And society to follow new health methods, and the children returned to take responsibility and self-reliance, in addition to having changed a number of negative life concepts and practices.

In her speech, she shed light on basic axes, including the methods of using masks, stressing the importance of using them in order to protect ourselves, provided that they are licensed and medical. And she stressed the need to avoid taking children to crowded places, especially children’s play areas, with the importance of using the muzzle for children also for those over three years and using condoms for those who are below.

In her speech, Al Hosani pointed to the positive role played by members of society in the Emirates by standing up and supporting the first line of defense in the country and their support for those standing to protect them from the negative effects of Covid-19, the correct dealings and behaviors in society and the great response by all individuals, citizens and residents of all nationalities, in addition to the importance of practicing Continuous exercise and the assignment of healthy food to strengthen the immunity of all members of society.

For his part, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Judge Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al-Naqbi, affirmed that the UAE has succeeded in its experience to address the Corona pandemic and has become an example to follow, thanks to the unlimited support and the insightful and wise vision of the UAE leadership. In his speech at the beginning of the dialogue session, he indicated the importance of cooperation of all governmental and private agencies, as well as individuals, with health authorities in the country in order to implement the directives and recommendations of our rational government in taking all precautionary measures to address the pandemic and mitigate its negative effects.





