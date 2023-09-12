The United Arab Emirates search and rescue team arrived today at Benghazi Airport in Libya to help confront the effects of floods resulting from the heavy rains witnessed by the sisterly country of Libya, which claimed the lives of dozens and injured others.

This initiative comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to send urgent relief aid and search and rescue teams to Libya.

The Emirates Search and Rescue Team began its tasks upon its arrival, which includes 34 individuals equipped with the necessary machinery and equipment to perform its tasks.

The Emirates Search and Rescue Team is classified in the “Heavy” category, which is an international license approved by the United Nations that allows the team to carry out search and rescue operations regionally and internationally in accordance with the requirements, standards and procedures followed in this regard.