An Emirati government work team from the Government Knowledge Exchange Office presented the country’s pioneering model in supporting development globally through capacity-building and foreseeing and designing the future, in a series of meetings held in Washington.

The “Government Knowledge Exchange Office” is a knowledge reference for the UAE’s global competitiveness in the field of government management and development. It is working on developing an integrated program and framework for knowledge exchange with the governments of countries to ensure the sharing, transfer and exchange of best government practices.

The team’s meetings, led by His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Knowledge Exchange and Competitiveness, in the American capital, discussed prospects for cooperation and partnership in the areas of exchanging experiences, building capabilities, sharing successful models, promoting scientific research and supporting development.

The meetings included the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the ESRI Center for Research and Development in the field of geospatial information, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Open Data Watch Foundation. The team visited the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Innovation in Surgery. Children” at Washington and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

During the meetings, the Emirati government team met a number of officials, including Dr. Nader Abdel Latif, Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions at the World Bank, Bo Lee, Deputy Director General of the International Monetary Fund, and Pat Cummins, Director of Government Strategies and Policies Department at the Climate Office at the ESRI Information Research and Development Center. Geospatial, Samantha Power, USAID Administrator, Jameson Henniger, Director of Open Data at Open Data Watch, Diane Aston Marshall, President, Children’s National Hospital, and Kimberly Bassett, Secretary of the District of Columbia .

His Excellency Abdullah Nasser Lootah stressed that the meetings of the UAE government team in Washington covered opportunities for cooperation and partnership to enhance the levels of competitiveness of countries in various sectors, including vital sectors for sustainable development, particularly research, development and innovation, exchanging experiences and expertise, adopting best practices and benefiting from open data in developing government work mechanisms. And the completion of strategic development plans and the design and construction of smart future societies that combine development and sustainability.

Lootah said: “During the meetings of the UAE government team in Washington, we presented to international institutions the best practices established by the UAE in the field of designing the future, enhancing competitiveness, consolidating sustainability, developing legislation and systems, and implementing transformational projects that made the UAE a pioneering global development model set by the UAE government under the guidance of its wise leadership.” It is accessible to everyone through knowledge exchange partnerships, capacity development and government work development, and through its integrated programs such as the government knowledge exchange program, which in a few years included more than 30 countries, and more than 5 international institutions that are now implementing Emirati programs and initiatives such as government accelerators, gender balance and the system Follow-up performance and indicators to enhance its internal performance.

Lootah highlighted the UAE’s commitment to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations for the year 2030, and the goals of the 2050 Climate Neutral Strategic Initiative, the first of its kind in the region, in addition to the next fifty-year plan for the UAE represented in the “UAE Centennial 2071”.

The UAE government team in Washington presented a picture of the best practices that made the UAE among the 12 best countries in the world in the Global Competitiveness Yearbook.

The team extended invitations to a number of officials it met to attend the World Government Summit 2024 from 12 to 14 February 2024 in Dubai, UAE.