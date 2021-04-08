New York (WAM)

The UAE called on the international community to exchange views on practical commitments regarding the role of youth in implementing the sustainable development goals in the post-Covid-19 world, and to maintain the ongoing dialogue between youth and decision-makers in the United Nations. This came in the statement of His Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in front of the annual Youth Forum of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, which held a round table with about 10,000 participants. Her Excellency said: “We are here today because we believe that the best future we will bequeath to the world is That which young people create or participate in drafting. ”

His Excellency Al Mazrouei reviewed the measures adopted by the UAE to empower youth and enhance their participation in the national decision-making process, noting the importance of youth opinions for the wise leadership in the country.

In the same context, the permanent mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and the Ministry of Interior in the country, in cooperation with the United Nations Regional Institute for Crime and Justice Research, hosted an event on the sidelines of the Forum on vulnerable youth and the implications of the “Covid-19” pandemic and beyond on their lives, as it reviewed Lt. Col. Dr. Dana Al Marzouki, the ways in which the UAE protects and empowers its youth in their homeland.

It is noteworthy that the Youth Forum of the United Nations Economic and Social Council has developed over a period of ten years into a frank dialogue between member states and youth leaders from all over the world about the solutions to be followed to face the pressing challenges, in addition to expanding the efforts made to enhance youth participation in the implementation of the sustainable development agenda. 2030.