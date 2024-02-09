The Emirates Mars Exploration Mission “Hope Probe”, the first exploration mission carried out by an Arab country, announced a series of new and unique explorations derived from the first measurements of the Martian atmosphere over the course of an entire Martian year.

This announcement comes to celebrate the three-year anniversary of collecting scientific data on the Red Planet by the probe, which confirms the achievement of the mission’s stated scientific goals.

The Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, said: “The Emirates mission to explore Mars was designed to create a national challenge that contributes to accelerating and developing not only the country’s engineering capabilities, but also to revolutionize our educational and research system and enhance our innovation, and there is no doubt that the mission succeeded in achieving this.” “It exceeded our expectations.”

He added: “From the beginning, the leadership of the UAE made it clear that the mission of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project must make significant scientific contributions, and we can now say that the mission not only achieved its basic scientific goals, but also greatly exceeded them.”

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project mission was designed to achieve three scientific objectives and answer the questions posed by scientists in the Mars Exploration Analysis and Planning Group (MEPAG), where the “Hope Probe” was launched to monitor seasonal and diurnal changes in the atmosphere and annual changes, including those resulting from solar influence. Which leads to the disappearance of the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere, especially hydrogen and oxygen, in addition to studying the temporal and spatial behavior of the red planet.

Hoor Al Mazmi, Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, said: “We can say with confidence that the Emirates Mars Mission has significantly exceeded its declared basic scientific goals. Not only have we achieved our scientific goals, but the Hope Probe’s journey has been extended, and we have contributed to achieving new scientific discoveries.” Unique among them is the discovery of new forms of Martian aurora, in addition to providing new and more comprehensive images of the smaller and less known Martian moon Deimos.”

Director of the Space Mission Department at the Emirates Space Agency, Mohsen Al-Awadhi, said: “The unique elliptical orbit of the Hope Probe supports these unique explorations, providing us with a complete picture of the planet’s atmospheric dynamics every nine days.”

On the third anniversary of the probe’s arrival into orbit, the scientific team of the “Hope Probe” shared a set of distinguished images, including an animation illustrating the changes in oxygen emissions over the course of more than one Martian year, which were captured by the ultraviolet spectrometer (EMUS). The data was collected during local Mars time between nine in the morning and three in the evening, and revealed atomic oxygen emissions at a wavelength of 130.4 nanometers. Ultraviolet spectrometer footage highlighted changes in oxygen levels during a Martian year as the planet approaches the sun, which had never been seen in this way before this mission. The scientific team also presented images from the infrared spectrometer (EMIRS), which show maps of Daily global analysis of dust and ice over the course of an entire Martian year, facilitating the process of analysis and deep understanding of the daily variation of these elements.