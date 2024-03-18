As part of the “Falak Tayyib” campaign, Operation Gallant Knight 3 responded to the appeal of a displaced Palestinian family and a child with special needs, and provided them with a shelter tent and relief packages to help them and stand by their side in light of the tragic conditions that the Gaza Strip is going through.
