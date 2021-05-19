Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE submitted a request to organize the General Conference of the International Council of Museums in the year 2025, which is the largest event for preserving heritage and museums in the world, according to Rashad Bukhash, President of the International Council of Museums – Emirates Branch, who indicated the state’s interest in museums of all types and classifications.

110 museums

Bukhash said in a virtual seminar entitled: “Museums, a new vision for the future,” organized yesterday by the Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the Emirates Heritage Club: The number of official government museums reached 55, while the number of private museums reached 110, pointing to the addition of international icons such as the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, and the development of ancient heritage cities in various cities of the country and turning them into something like open museums.

In the symposium held on the occasion of the International Day of Museums, which falls on May 18 of each year, Bukhash gave an introductory overview of the International Council of Museums (AECOM), its services and objectives. He also talked about the UAE AECOM in particular and its various programs and activities aimed at consolidating the status of museums. As vital centers for Emirati society and global audiences for knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue.

History and civilization

For her part, Fatima Al Mansoori, Director of the Zayed Center for Studies and Research, affirmed that the Emirates Heritage Club attaches special importance to the museums sector, given its role in informing generations of the history and civilization of the early generations, and raising the level of heritage and civilization awareness in them. She noted that the club owns specialized heritage and historical museums, such as the Sheikh Zayed Museum and Gallery, the Folklore Museum, the Historical Archives Museum, and the Museum of Islamic History, which are icons of civilization that contribute to supporting the state’s civilizational and cultural vision.

Digital transformation

Al Sharqi Dhamali, a member of the advisory board of the International Council of Museums, confirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic affected museums, as more than 80% of them had to close their doors for varying periods of time during the crisis, but he indicated that the recovery phase in Arab countries is proceeding at a good pace, as it has returned. Many museums and archaeological sites to receive visitors while applying the precautionary measures imposed by countries due to the pandemic. He also touched on the digital transformation of museums, stressing the need to take caution and caution when publishing these materials on the Internet, as it was noted that there is a risk in designing virtual tours with high accuracy, especially as antiquities smuggling gangs exploit the identification of the details of archaeological sites and museums in their plans, whether for theft or forgery. .

Creative journey

Yahya Mahmoud, professor of modern history at the United Arab Emirates University, gave a detailed explanation about virtual museums, and the stages of their establishment, indicating that the idea of ​​a virtual museum is an interactive and creative journey on the Internet to learn about the various artifacts and collectibles contained in these museums, by linking real artifacts. And digital documentation of it using the latest multimedia technologies in an interactive environment that relies on audio and visual technology, in which information is easily communicated through a virtual tour around a three-dimensional space similar to a real museum with the ability to obtain information and identify the holdings of these museums through a database It includes research and studies related to these holdings, and other various museum services.

Museums of Egypt

Abdel Rahman Othman, a member of the Executive Office of the International Committee of Ethnographic Museums at the International Council of Museums, talked about the development movement witnessed by Egyptian museums in recent years, as Egypt witnessed the opening of several museums, most notably the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, the procession for the transfer of royal mummies, and the Sharm el-Sheikh Museum. He pointed out that the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities seeks to inaugurate many new museums, to shed light on different stations and paths for the development of Egyptian civilization, and to highlight the scientific and technical progress that the country reached in the past.

National museums

In a virtual symposium entitled: “Museums, a new vision for the future” organized yesterday by the Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the Emirates Heritage Club, Sarah Portoletto, Assistant President of the Curator of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: Since its inauguration, the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been building a national collection of private artistic and historical holdings. In the UAE, which links cultures and eras, noting that the museum is working to innovate its role on the global art scene, where the public is presented with a different vision of history that transcends geographical boundaries. She emphasized that the museum will exploit all the capabilities available digitally for the purpose of educating and educating the public and disseminating heritage and history in its various forms with a developmental view towards the future. Portoleto presented a presentation of projects completed by the museum, which included virtual visits to the museum on its various electronic platforms, and artistic projects aimed at spreading culture and arts among members of society locally and internationally.