New York (Union)

The UAE stressed the need to stop hostilities throughout Ukraine and achieve just and lasting peace, calling for all parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, and to build on current efforts to work towards reaching an agreement that reduces food insecurity and opens the way for expanding the horizons of diplomatic work.

The UAE said, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, before a Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine: The lives of civilians in Ukraine remain fragile, and this situation is vulnerable to worsening due to the onset of winter and the escalation of attacks on critical infrastructure. In Ukraine recently.

Ambassador Abu Shehab explained that this situation is particularly worrying, given that the energy system in Ukraine has become more vulnerable, compared to the same period last year, noting that ensuring a sustainable provision of electricity and heating during the coming months is an urgent matter for the health and safety of the population in Ukraine. .

He noted that civilians in eastern Ukraine are exposed to more risks, as a result of the continued military escalation, and with the escalation of fighting in multiple regions, displacement among civilians increases, and this poses a particular challenge for the elderly and people of determination, encouraging all necessary efforts to ensure their safety and provide assistance. for them.

He stated that after the end of the Black Sea Grain Initiative last July, conflicts intensified in the Black Sea region and its ports, and this negatively affected Ukraine’s ability to export grains and other foodstuffs, adding that reducing food exports affects not only Ukraine but also people in all countries. around the world, who depend on a stable and affordable supply of food.

He stated that on August 3, the Security Council reaffirmed the need for all parties involved in the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, with regard to respect and protection of civilian sites, including sites necessary for the production and distribution of food, such as food processing and storage sites, and transportation centers. And means of transportation for food.

Ambassador Abu Shehab said: The Black Sea Grains Initiative was a practical mechanism that enables the protection of civilian sites necessary for food distribution, and it had a significant impact on global food security during the year it was in effect, as it allowed the export of approximately 33 million metric tons of grains and materials. Ukrainian food.

He added: While we regret the expiration of the initiative, we note the subsequent establishment of the Black Sea Corridor, which facilitated the export of Ukrainian food and goods through the Black Sea on board more than 150 ships, stressing that civilian sites remain protected under international humanitarian law at all times, whether they are part of the initiative. The Black Sea of ​​Grains or the Black Sea Pass.

According to the statement, Abu Shehab strongly encouraged discussions to re-establish a joint mechanism to ensure the protection of civilian ports, shipping and other necessary elements of food distribution and to create momentum for broader diplomatic progress.

He stressed that there is only one way to sustainably end the impact of this conflict on the people of Ukraine and its negative repercussions on global food security, and to address its regional and international political repercussions, which is to bring the conflict to a peaceful end.

Abu Shehab reiterated the UAE’s call to stop hostilities and achieve a just and lasting peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, encouraging all serious efforts to be made for this purpose, and affirmed the UAE’s readiness to support it.