Yesterday, the UAE renewed its warning against any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their land, which may lead to a new Nakba, and expressed its deep concern about the continued demolition of Palestinian property and the confiscation of their lands.

In a statement before the general discussion of the Fourth Comprehensive Committee of Article 50 at the United Nations, entitled “Israeli practices that affect the human rights of the Palestinian people and other Arab residents in the occupied territories,” the UAE reiterated the need to reduce the current escalation, most notably the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip without Relentlessly, a complete blockade was imposed on the Gaza Strip.

She said in the statement delivered by the diplomatic attaché, Maryam Al Sarkal: “Our meeting comes at a time when the occupied Palestinian territory is witnessing a dangerous escalation that did not begin last month but rather a long time ago. While the Gaza Strip is currently suffering from a bloody war in which civilians are suffering from its scourges, the past two years have been the worst.” Bloody bloodshed in the West Bank for nearly two decades, and this is in addition to the repeated attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially this year.”

Al Sarkal added: “I add my country’s voice to the statement delivered by the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the League of Arab States, and to the statement delivered by the sister Sultanate of Oman on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

She continued: The continuation of illegal Israeli practices against the brotherly Palestinian people, in violation of international law and UN resolutions, undermines peace efforts and the two-state solution and prolongs this conflict, in addition to exacerbating the deteriorating humanitarian and economic conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

She explained that this is why the UAE stresses the need to reduce the current escalation, most notably the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip without respite, and the imposition of a complete siege on the Strip, bringing the number of Palestinian deaths to more than ten thousand, including more than four thousand children and two thousand five hundred women, while those facing He endured the greatest suffering in light of the severe shortage of the basic necessities of life, such as water and food, the collapse of the health sector, and the cutting of electricity and fuel from the Strip.

She noted that on top of all that, 70% of the Strip’s population of about two million people were forced to be displaced inside Gaza, despite the lack of a safe place, after refugee camps, schools, mosques, churches, and even hospitals and United Nations facilities were targeted.

Al Sarkal said: In light of this humanitarian catastrophe, the UAE reiterates its demand for an immediate halt to this war and the Israeli policy of collective punishment, and to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid safely, without obstacles and in a sustainable manner. The total number of shipments that have been allowed to enter since the start of the war is equal to the number of trucks that were entering on a single day. One before the war, and this is not enough at all compared to the enormous size of the needs on the ground.

It also stressed the need to protect civilians, especially children, in line with international humanitarian law, which must be adhered to.

Al Sarkal also stressed the need for Israel to bear its responsibilities in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, to stop its attacks on Palestinian cities and villages, and to stop building and expanding settlements that violate Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2334.

She reiterated the need to stop settler violence, the rate of which has been escalating since the beginning of this year and reached its peak last month. It is important to take urgent measures in this regard, especially during the olive harvest season in Palestine, which usually witnesses an escalation in settler attacks.

In a related context, the UAE called, according to Al Sarkal, for the necessity of preserving the existing legal and historical status in Jerusalem and its sanctities, respecting the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for the sanctities and endowments in the city, and providing full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is witnessing continuous raids by extremists and members of the government. Israeli.

She said: “The current levels of violence and this ongoing war put the security and future of the two peoples at stake, and that is why it is important to intensify and redouble regional and international efforts to re-create a political horizon that paves the way towards resuming a serious and credible negotiation process that leads to a two-state solution.”

On this occasion, she affirmed the UAE’s firm position in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with United Nations resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and agreed upon international references.

She explained that the peoples of the region should not be left captive to vicious cycles of violence and hatred accumulated from generation to generation, and this was confirmed by recent events, which were accompanied by the spread of hate speech and incitement to violence in the region and the world.

She pointed out that, as the Security Council recognized in its Resolution No. 2686 on “Tolerance, Peace and Security,” hate speech and racism contribute to the outbreak, escalation and recurrence of conflicts.

Al Sarkal said at the conclusion of the statement: The only way to end these dangerous developments lies in reaching a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of this conflict, promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence and making cooperation a path to bringing stability to the region.