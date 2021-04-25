The UAE has renewed its support for finding a peaceful, comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue, based on the relevant United Nations resolutions, the principles of the Madrid Conference, and the Arab Peace Initiative. This came in the written statement presented by the UAE during the open debate of the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, which confirmed that the state’s position in this regard stems from its belief in collective responsibility in the maintenance of regional and international peace and security, and its continued commitment to the Palestinian people. The UAE urged the need to build on the current international momentum to advance the peace process in the Middle East and to benefit in this context from the exceptional opportunities that have been created following the opening of channels of communication between Arab countries and Israel recently, stressing in this context the importance of supporting efforts and initiatives aimed at creating An appropriate environment for achieving peace, as well as strengthening the central role of the Security Council, the International Quartet and the Arab countries in the success of these efforts. In its statement, the UAE also stressed the importance of continuing to work to build confidence between the parties concerned, including by calling for a halt to unilateral measures and seeking to protect prospects for peace and establishing a two-state solution. The statement indicated the success of the UAE in 2020 to stop the annexation of the Palestinian territories through vigorous political and diplomatic efforts, in response to the repeated calls issued by the international community to protect the prospects for peace, by signing the Abrahamic Peace Agreement with Israel, adding that the signing of this agreement will enable the UAE to To play a greater positive role in bringing peace to the Middle East and building a more stable and secure future for the peoples and generations of the region. The statement affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting the vital sectors in Palestine, especially the health sector, especially with the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic .. and in this regard, it indicated that it sent about 60,000 doses of the new Corona virus vaccine to the Gaza Strip this year, to In addition to other urgent medical aid that it sent to the Palestinian people in 2020. The UAE concluded its statement by pledging to continue working with all local and international partners to find a solution to the Palestinian issue that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, including its endeavor in light of the UAE’s candidacy for membership in the Council. Security for the period 2022-2023, to support the efforts of the Security Council to reach a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with Arab and international consensus and in accordance with international law.