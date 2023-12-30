New York (Union)

The UAE renewed its firm and supportive position for all serious efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine that preserves the country’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, stressing the need to end the matter and prevent a further slide into regional and global instability.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement before the UN Security Council delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE Mission to the United Nations: “We meet today after one of the largest waves of air strikes across Ukraine since the beginning of the crisis almost two years ago, which led to the deaths of dozens.” “More than 150 people were injured,” in addition to hospitals, schools, towns and villages throughout Ukraine being bombed.

Muhammad Abu Shehab added: “Civilians and civilian objects must not be the target of attacks, and the parties to the conflict must constantly strive to spare civilians from their military operations, and provide special protection for hospitals that provide care for the wounded and sick, and under no circumstances may they be the target of attacks,” he stressed. In this context, the laws of war require the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He added: “The year 2023 witnessed a new escalation in existing conflicts, as is the case in Ukraine, and the outbreak of new conflicts, as is the case in Gaza,” noting that this year witnessed the resolution of a small number of conflicts.

Muhammad Abu Shehab said: “Peacemaking is hard work. Dialogue and diplomacy require serious and continuous efforts. Concessions are always required. The risks are high and success is not guaranteed at all. It is not easy for the civilians and affected communities. It is an unfortunate fact that war is sometimes easier than war.” peace”.

Abu Shehab stressed that without dedication to peace, the world will move towards more violence and chaos, and that the reverberations of the war in Ukraine are still reverberating around the world.

He continued: Ending the matter is necessary for the people of Ukraine and preventing a further slide into regional and global instability, explaining that over the past two years, there has been no movement towards this outcome.

Abu Shehab expressed his deep concern that this escalation distances us from the possibility of reaching peace, reiterating the UAE’s firm position in support of all serious efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, a peace that preserves Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, in line with the Charter of the United Nations.

He also expressed his sincere hope that 2024 will be a more peaceful year than 2023, adding that this will not happen without bold and courageous decisions that prioritize peace over escalation, calling on all member states to redouble their efforts towards dialogue and diplomacy.