Cyprus (WAM)

The United Arab Emirates affirmed its commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people and to support the residents of the Gaza Strip, stressing its commitment to work with all international parties to deliver aid to affected civilians, and to strengthen humanitarian efforts, to ensure its delivery in an effective and fair manner, noting that resuming the work of the sea corridor requires further study. In light of the absence of guarantees regarding the safety and security of aid workers.

Yesterday, yesterday, in the friendly Republic of Cyprus, Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, held talks with officials in Cyprus about efforts to respond to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and to ensure the delivery of more urgent and sufficient relief aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, in light of The sea corridor between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip was halted due to Israeli violations that endanger relief work.

During her talks with Her Excellency Marilena Rauna, Minister of State for European Affairs in Cyprus, and Andreas Antoniades, Accountant General of the Ministry of Treasury, Her Excellency reviewed an assessment of ways to strengthen the channels and mechanisms of this response in light of the situation on the ground following the targeting of the World Central Kitchen convoy on April 2, 2024. Which led to the freezing of relief efforts within the Sea Corridor Initiative, an initiative that, upon its launch on March 8, received broad international support, including the United States, the European Commission, and a number of countries, which intended to provide sufficient additional aid by sea, and to cooperate with Sigrid Kaag, chief coordinator. United Nations Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza.

The importance of continuing the multilateral international cooperative approach to confront the worsening catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and to mitigate its repercussions without delay on innocent civilians, was stressed, by ensuring the immediate and widespread flow of aid, safely, without obstacles and in a sustainable manner, and through all available channels by land, air and sea, and on the necessity of Facilitating the opening of additional roads and crossings to transport more aid, and doubling the necessary efforts to support efforts to alleviate human suffering in Gaza and avoid famine.

The Emirati and Cypriot sides also renewed their condemnation of acts of violence against humanitarian workers who devote their lives to serving those in need, and stressed the need for the Israeli authorities to provide convincing investigation results, and to commit to not repeating what happened if the international partners in the sea corridor initiative agreed to resume work in the corridor. Between Cyprus and Gaza in the future.

In this regard, the talks stressed that Israel must bear the responsibility imposed by the rules of international humanitarian law in securing humanitarian efforts and respecting and protecting relief workers.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi said that the UAE affirmed during the talks its firm and firm commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people and to support the residents of the Gaza Strip during these difficult times.

