The UAE has renewed its commitment to international humanitarian law and to address threats to civilian facilities essential for civilian life, which include food stores, agricultural areas, crops, livestock, drinking water facilities and supplies.

This came during the written statement submitted by the UAE to the open debate organized by the UN Security Council on April 27th, on the topic of “protecting basic civilian facilities that are indispensable for the lives of civilians,” stressing the need to visit the Security Council’s focus on preventive and effective measures to protect the infrastructure that Enable civilians to get through and recover from conflicts The UAE affirmed that the desired goal of protecting basic civilian facilities is the cessation of hostilities, and in this regard it renewed its support for the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for a ceasefire in all parts of the world, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to address the “Covid-19” pandemic to the vulnerable, including Providing vaccines. The UAE also emphasized strengthening the physical and social infrastructure and services before and during the period of conflict, which would build resilience to the challenges posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic and climate change. The statement pointed out the efforts made by the UAE to facilitate the global distribution of personal protective equipment and the “Covid-19” vaccine during the pandemic period, whether through bilateral or multilateral partnerships, through the United Nations supply center in the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, and partnerships Emirates Charity with Kovacs in the field of logistics services. In its statement, the UAE called on the United Nations and international financial institutions to give priority to spending in areas vulnerable to climate change and that were prone to conflict and insecurity, expressing its support for a greater focus on environmental leadership and maintaining the existing infrastructure in the field of United Nations peacekeeping operations. . The state also stressed the need to give priority to policies and plans for strengthening the infrastructure, taking into account aspects related to gender, age and disability. The UAE highlighted the importance of coordination mechanisms and non-conflicts in exchanging information between humanitarian actors and the military to ensure the provision of basic facilities belonging to humanitarian actors and workers in the humanitarian field, as one of the best practices. The state also recommended the use of modern technology, especially satellite data, to enhance the mechanisms, their accuracy and comprehensiveness. In the conclusion of the statement, the state called for allocating budgets to gender, age and disability advisers across all peace and security operations, as well as setting mandatory indicators in this regard at the United Nations system level. The state also stressed that the United Nations and Security Council planning include rebuilding the structure. A vital core for managing the impacts of armed conflict