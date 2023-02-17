New York (Union)

The UAE has renewed its call for a cessation of hostilities and its support for all serious efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, stressing that any new attack will only lead to a counterattack and make peace unattainable, and the miserable cycle of violence will continue.

Yesterday, the UAE said, in a statement delivered by Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, before the UN Security Council meeting on threats to international peace and security: “More than 17.7 million Ukrainians need assistance, while a year ago, it was There are 3.4 million people, the vast majority of whom are women and children, who are in need of humanitarian assistance as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

The UAE stressed that this misery cannot continue, in light of the costs and repercussions of the war on Ukraine, the region and the world, noting that during the next week, we will all reflect on the developments that occurred in the past twelve months, and we hope that this thinking will reinforce a renewed determination For peace.

The UAE expressed its regret that we are meeting today to discuss the lessons learned from the Minsk agreements in light of the very war that we all hoped to prevent, and that these agreements would prevent it from occurring, and although it did not last in the end, it did indeed provide an alternative to conflict and was an effort. Worthy of attention, stressing that the negotiations were difficult, but better than this tragedy that appeared before us during the past year.

The UAE expressed its concern that the prospects for peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are diminishing day by day, noting the importance of drawing lessons from Minsk.

In this context, Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab said: “The deterioration of relations between the parties and stakeholders in the Minsk agreements, the war in Ukraine, and recent public statements may lead to the conclusion that the agreements were doomed to failure, stressing that the eight years that elapsed between the first signing and the final collapse It indicates a desire and effort to maintain the agreements. Abu Shihab indicated that a successful solution to this conflict, which establishes a framework for a sustainable and just peace in Ukraine, will certainly depend on its determination, comprehensiveness and motives, adding that most of all, the continuous commitment of all relevant actors to implement and develop with it.

He stressed that we cannot allow the possibility of achieving a just and lasting peace to be diminished, because this would legitimize the pursuit of military victory at any cost, pointing to the need to silence the guns. For us, this point is now the most important, amid news of an imminent escalation.