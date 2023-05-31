The United Arab Emirates announced its rejection of the false descriptions of its talks with the United States of America regarding maritime security, which were recently reported in press reports.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The UAE is committed to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic means as means to advance common goals of regional security and stability. As a result of our continuous evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, the UAE withdrew two months ago from its participation in the Unified Maritime Force.”

The statement stressed that the UAE continues its commitment to ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas in a responsible manner, in accordance with international law.