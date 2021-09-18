The United Arab Emirates has expressed its rejection of the resolution adopted this week in the European Parliament on it.

This came in a statement by Saeed Al-Habsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The statement said, “We strongly reject the allegations contained in the text, which were previously addressed and rejected as incorrect…Moreover, the resolution completely ignores all the important achievements of the UAE in the field of human rights.”

The statement added: “Each country has its own laws and legal institutions, and the UAE constitution and national legislation enshrine the basic rights that provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents.”



