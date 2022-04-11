Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that no deaths were recorded as a result of infection with the Covid-19 virus during 35 consecutive days, while the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the societal awareness that we are witnessing and the remarkable commitment of community members and their effective contribution to implementing Precautionary and preventive measures have contributed significantly to the continuous decrease in the number of injuries registered in the country.

In detail, the country recorded “zero deaths” resulting from Corona injuries during the past 35 days, “from March 8 to April 11,” and official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that the recovery rate reached about 97.7% of the total cases recorded in the country. While the percentage of active cases that are still receiving treatment amounted to 2.058% of the total recorded injuries, all of them are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care.

The statistics showed that the rate of infection with the virus decreased during the last week to 0.1% of the total “PCR” tests that were conducted. The average daily injuries during the same period amounted to 214.3 cases, at a rate of 2.2 per 100 thousand people, and the average daily recovery cases reached 570.4 cases, at a rate of 5.8 per 100 thousand, and the average daily death rate was 0.0 cases, while the death rate from injuries was 0.0%.

For its part, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority confirmed that the country has recently witnessed a remarkable decrease in injuries as a result of societal commitment and the high rate of vaccinations, in addition to anticipation and foresight by intensifying the scope of examinations throughout the country with the aim of investigating and limiting the spread of the pandemic, noting that The concerned sectors are working, based on the data, to update the restrictions related to the absorptive capacity of activities and events in the country, in a tight and well-thought-out gradual.

The authority stressed, on its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, the importance of continuing the tight and deliberate gradual pace of lifting restrictions, with societal care to ensure the continuity of returning to the new normal life in the country, pointing out that the state is working to monitor indicators of the epidemiological situation and continuously evaluate the situation. The necessary plans and procedures, as procedures change according to the epidemiological situation, as the decision is taken based on a balance and integrative participation between the sectors of the state to determine ways to preserve the health and safety of all.

She called for continued commitment and awareness in light of the various waves that the world is witnessing, and to follow all necessary precautions and precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19, represented in physical distancing, avoiding gatherings as much as possible, making sure to wear a muzzle in gathering places, and following all instructions previously recommended.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

