Today, Wednesday, the tenth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to treat 1,000 injured Palestinian children and treat 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in state hospitals.

The plane, coming from Al-Arish Airport, landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport, carrying 86 people in need of medical care and their accompanying families.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied the plane transporting the tenth batch of wounded children and cancer patients.

In interviews with WAM following their arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, their families thanked the UAE and its wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative that provides integrated medical care for the afflicted and cancer patients in the country’s hospitals.

They stressed that this urgent humanitarian response from the UAE reflects its firm approach to standing by the Palestinian people and supporting them in all circumstances, appreciating the efforts of the medical and volunteer teams that provided full support to them from their presence at Al-Arish Airport until their arrival in the UAE.

State hospitals provide the highest levels of health care for people with cancer, as an embodiment of the directives of the wise leadership of the state.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation was launched on November 5, 2023 to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

According to the statistics of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, as of last Monday, state hospitals had received, before the arrival of the tenth batch, 474 cases of wounded children and Palestinian cancer patients, while the total number of cases received in the Emirati field hospital in Gaza reached 3,575 cases.

The UAE has strengthened its humanitarian response to the crisis, through the continuous flow of urgent food, relief and medical aid to the Palestinian brothers, and established a field hospital inside the Gaza Strip with a capacity of more than 150 beds.

The state launched 6 water desalination plants in the Egyptian Rafah region, with the aim of supplying the Gaza Strip with its drinking water needs, given the suffering of the water infrastructure in the Strip, and to meet the population’s needs for potable water, as the plants work to desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day, and pump it through Pipes extending into Gaza.

The concerned authorities in the Emirates implemented the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which is a community relief campaign in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the current crisis, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, women and the elderly, by providing basic needs that help them survive. To overcome the effects of this humanitarian crisis, and to create a safer environment.

In continuation of the UAE initiatives; The United Arab Emirates University received 33 male and female students from the Gaza Strip to study at state expense.

These initiatives embody the UAE's approach and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, and its values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.