Yesterday, the sixth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 injured Palestinian children and treat 1,000 people suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip in hospitals in the UAE.

The plane coming from Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt landed at Abu Dhabi Airport carrying 61 people in need of medical care, in addition to 71 family companions.

Hospitals designated to receive and treat cancer patients in the UAE work to provide them with the highest levels of health care.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and under the directives of the wise leadership, the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation was launched on the fifth of last November to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

Since the beginning of its humanitarian response to the crisis, the UAE has sent 131 aircraft and more than 14,000 tons of food, medical and relief supplies, and established a field hospital inside the Gaza Strip with a capacity of more than 150 beds, and launched three water desalination plants in the Egyptian Rafah region with the aim of supplying the Gaza Strip with its drinking water needs. Given the suffering of the water infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, and to meet the population’s needs for potable water; The stations work to desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day, and pump it through pipes extending into Gaza, covering the needs of 300,000 people.

The relevant authorities in the country also implemented the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which is a community relief campaign in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, women and the elderly, by providing basic needs that help them overcome the effects of This humanitarian crisis, and in order to create a safer environment in light of this war.

In continuation of the UAE initiatives in support of the Palestinian brothers, the United Arab Emirates University received 33 male and female students from the Gaza Strip to study at state expense.

These initiatives embody the UAE's approach and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, and its values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.

