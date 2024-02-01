Yesterday, the ninth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to treat 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 people suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip in State hospitals.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences, Dr. Maha Tayseer Barakat, who accompanied the plane evacuating the injured from Al-Arish, confirmed in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, the UAE’s keenness, as part of its pioneering role in humanitarian work, to support the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering. By treating wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients, after the significant deterioration that befell the health sector and its inability to meet the minimum necessary health care for the injured, as well as through the humanitarian “Galant Knight 3” operation.

Barakat explained that 49 wounded children and cancer patients were evacuated with their companions, and transferred from Al-Arish Airport, under the supervision of a specialized medical team who carried out the evacuation process after examining them and evaluating their conditions in accordance with the health protocol recognized in medical evacuation operations, pointing out that the state’s hospitals have received The initiative had 426 injured, before the arrival of the ninth batch.

She added that the Emirati field hospital in southern Gaza has received 2,644 injured people since the launch of its services, whose injuries varied between moderate and severe, and the medical staff in the hospital were able to save many of the lives of our Palestinian brothers, while the total UAE humanitarian aid amounted to 15,000 tons of food aid, which is still… It has been continuing since the launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3,” noting that the state has established water desalination plants with a total capacity of 1.2 million gallons per day, which are pumped to the Gaza Strip and benefit more than 600,000 people.

For their part, a group of injured people and their accompanying families expressed their thanks to the government and leadership of the UAE for this humanitarian initiative in treating wounded children and children with cancer, and helping them receive the best treatment in UAE hospitals, and for standing by the Palestinian people and supporting them to enable them to Overcoming the difficult circumstances he is going through.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation was launched on November 5, 2023 to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Strip.