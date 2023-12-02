The UAE receives the fourth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients for treatment in its hospitals

The fourth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived today, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to treat 1,000 injured Palestinian children and treat 1,000 people with cancer from the Gaza Strip in hospitals in the UAE..

The plane coming from Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt landed at Abu Dhabi Airport carrying 77 people in need of medical care, in addition to 43 family companions..

Hospitals in the UAE will provide patients with cancer with the highest levels of health care.

This humanitarian support will continue to alleviate the burdens of our Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip who are living in tragic humanitarian conditions..

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip..

In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, directed the provision of aid worth $20 million. His Highness also directed the establishment of an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3.”

These initiatives embody the UAE’s approach and its historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, especially among the most vulnerable groups, most notably children, who constitute about half of the Gaza Strip’s population (more than one million children). They come within the framework of the UAE’s established fraternal stances towards Palestinian brothers.