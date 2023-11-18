The first plane carrying 15 children and their families arrived today, as part of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat a thousand Palestinian children, accompanied by their families, from the Gaza Strip in hospitals in the UAE.

The plane coming from Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, carrying on board children in dire need of medical assistance who suffer from severe injuries and burns, and cancer patients who need urgent treatment.

Her Excellency Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health Affairs, confirmed that all medical and health teams and hospitals in the country are fully prepared to receive the remaining children and their families, provide comprehensive and integrated care for their treatment and provide the best specialized services, in accordance with international standards, until they recover and return.

Her Excellency added: “Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and in this regard, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, directed the provision of aid in the amount of twenty million dollars, and His Highness also directed By establishing an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”.

Her Excellency indicated that, as part of supporting relief efforts in the Gaza Strip, the UAE sent 51 planes carrying 1,400 tons of food and health aid and shelter materials in coordination with international organizations such as the World Food Programme.

These initiatives embody the UAE’s approach and its historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, especially among the most vulnerable groups, especially children, who constitute about half of the Gaza Strip’s population (more than one million children), which comes within the framework of the UAE’s established fraternal positions. Towards our Palestinian brothers.