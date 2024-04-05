Yesterday, the 15th batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived in the Emirates, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 people suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip in state hospitals. .

The plane, coming from Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, landed at Zayed International Airport, carrying 27 people in need of medical care, in addition to 60 family companions. The medical teams worked to transfer the wounded and injured whose conditions required immediate care to hospitals to receive treatment, while the remaining cases and their companions were transferred to the Emirates Humanitarian City, their residence.

The families of the sick and wounded expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE and its wise leadership for this noble humanitarian initiative, which constitutes a unique model of solidarity and collaboration between sister countries.

They stressed that the UAE was and continues to be the first to extend a helping hand and relief to the Palestinian people and support them in all circumstances, appreciating the efforts of the medical and volunteer teams that provided full support to them.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has been providing all forms of humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the brotherly Palestinian people, within the framework of the “Galant Knight/3” humanitarian operation.

The UAE has strengthened its efforts by establishing a field hospital within the Gaza Strip with a capacity of more than 150 beds. It also established the UAE floating hospital in the Egyptian port of Arish, which can accommodate 100 beds and includes operating rooms, intensive care, radiology, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and medical warehouses.