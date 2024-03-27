The UAE continues its humanitarian support to the brotherly Palestinian people at various levels, as the fourteenth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived today, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to treat 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and 1,000 Of those suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip in state hospitals.

The plane, coming from Al-Arish Airport in the Arab Republic of Egypt, landed at Zayed International Airport, carrying 32 people in need of medical care, in addition to 64 family companions.

The patients' families expressed their great gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for the great humanitarian support it provides to the Palestinian people, which constitutes a unique model of solidarity and cooperation between sister countries.

They pointed out that the UAE was at the forefront of countries that quickly launched humanitarian initiatives aimed at providing relief to the Palestinian people.

Immediately upon the plane's arrival, the medical teams transported the wounded and injured, whose conditions required immediate transfer to hospitals to receive health care, while the rest of the cases and their companions were transferred to the Emirates Humanitarian City, their residence.

The state's hospitals provide the highest levels of health care to the wounded and injured until they recover.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation was launched on November 5, 2023 to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The UAE has strengthened its humanitarian response to the crisis through the continuous flow of urgent food, relief and medical aid to the Palestinian brothers, and established a field hospital inside the Gaza Strip with a capacity of more than 150 beds. It also established the UAE floating hospital in the Egyptian port of Al-Arish, where the hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, operating rooms, intensive care, and radiology. A laboratory, pharmacy and medical warehouses.

The state launched 6 water desalination plants in the Egyptian Rafah region, with the aim of supplying the Gaza Strip with its drinking water needs, given the suffering of the water infrastructure in the Strip, and to meet the population’s needs for potable water, as the plants work to desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day, and pump it through Pipes extending into Gaza.

The concerned authorities in the Emirates implemented the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which is a community relief campaign in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the current crisis, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, women and the elderly, by providing basic needs that help them in their lives. To overcome the effects of this humanitarian crisis, and to create a safer environment.

These initiatives embody the UAE's approach and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, and its values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.