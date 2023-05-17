The United Arab Emirates received from the Jordanian authorities the terrorist Khalaf Abd al-Rahman Hamid al-Rumaithi, against whom a ruling was issued by the Federal Supreme Court in 2013, and others in Case No. 79/2012, where the court sentenced him in absentia to 15 years in prison on charges of creating and establishing a secret organization affiliated with the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood. Which aims to oppose the basic principles on which the system of government in the United Arab Emirates is based.

The procedures for handing over the aforementioned were carried out in accordance with the arrest warrant issued against him and the agreements concluded on legal and judicial cooperation of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers concerned with the prosecution of criminals fleeing criminal justice in Arab countries.

It is noteworthy that, according to the Criminal Procedures Law in the UAE, Khalaf Al-Rumaithi will be re-tried again, in accordance with the legal texts, which stipulate that if an accused person is arrested against whom a judgment was passed in absentia or he turns himself in, he will be re-tried on the same charges against him. The United Arab Emirates affirms the protection of its security, sovereignty, and stability, and the preservation of the safety and security of its citizens and residents, and that it will not hesitate to pursue those wanted for justice, prosecute them, and implement fair rulings against them.