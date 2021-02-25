The “Global Soft Power Index 2021” report monitored the progress of the United Arab Emirates towards the 17th position in the world in the field of soft power, after it was ranked 18 in the previous year, as the UAE advanced 5% from last year due to several factors, most notably the Hope Probe to explore Mars, He emphasized that it continues to successfully enhance its influence and position at the global level.

This came in the “Global Soft Power Index 2021” report, the results of which were recently announced and launched.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted on his official Twitter account, saying: According to the report of the Soft Power Index that was launched at the Global Soft Power Summit 2021.

According to an opinion poll that included 77,000 people in 105 countries around the world, the UAE ranked 17th in the world in the Soft Power Index, and first in the region in terms of impact … and among the top 15 countries in the world in responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Highness added: According to the global index of soft power, the UAE ranked ninth in the world in terms of the world’s media interest in its affairs, 8 ranks higher than the previous year … and the international public ranked it among the top ten globally in terms of economic stability, security and safety, and its global diplomatic influence.

His Highness concluded by saying: We want to send a message to everyone that the UAE continues to build bridges with all peoples .. and continues to weave positive economic and developmental relations with everyone .. and continues to embrace world cultures .. because we are not a country in the world .. but the world is a state. .

(Qualitative regional and international impact)

The results of the Global Soft Power Index report were announced in its latest version during the World Summit on Soft Power 2021, which was held virtually with the participation of international figures such as, Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, Carl Bildt, former Swedish Prime Minister, Joseph Nye, a professor at Harvard University and an expert Soft power, and George Yu, Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs, and many international and government officials, specialists in the fields of media, institutional and international communication, business and economics experts, and a number of cultural figures and members of diplomatic missions.

The UAE ranked first in the Arab world and within the top ten countries in the world in terms of ease of doing business, the public’s respect for the efforts of the state’s leadership, security and safety, the adoption of advanced technology, the public’s follow-up to it in the media, its influence in the diplomatic field, and the strength and stability of its economy.

The report surveyed the opinions of 77,000 participants from the global audience and 750 experts who evaluated the performance of 105 countries in the Soft Power Index, in terms of overall impact and global reputation, according to the main pillars: international relations, economy and trade, education and science, governance, media and communication, and peoples and values With a new element added for the first time, which is the efficiency of responding to the repercussions of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The experts and the general public participating in the “Global Indicator of Soft Power 2021” survey gathered unanimously on the regional and international impact of the soft power of the UAE and the qualitative presence of its projects, strategic partnerships, and local and global initiatives.

The participating audience monitored the qualitative progress of the UAE in the fields of science, education, governance, and empowerment of individuals and values, compared to the previous year … and an essential part of it was embodied. According to the report, the volume of official and popular interaction locally and internationally with the UAE project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope”, which successfully reached the orbit of the Red Planet on February 9, 2021, coincided with the year the UAE celebrated the golden jubilee of the founding of its union fifty years ago.

(The first three)

The audience participating in the study placed the UAE among the top three countries in the world in the field of ease of doing business, to advance a new position from the fourth place it scored in last year’s index.

(Hope probe)

The international report indicates that the “Emirates Mars Exploration Project”, which succeeded in launching the “Probe of Hope”, the first Arab space mission to the Red Planet, in July 2020, inspired the global audience participating in the survey to rank the UAE among the top ten in the world in basic vital indicators. It was ranked seventh in the world in terms of the index of positive reputation for the country’s leadership, and ninth in the world in the world’s interest in the media in state affairs, 8 ranks higher than the previous year.

These results constitute a direct interaction for the global audience with the scientific follow-ups of the “Hope Probe” scientific project that crystallized the visual media identity of the UAE and its slogan “Nothing is Impossible”, strengthened its reputation and scientific diplomacy, and shed light on the efforts of the state and the vision of its leadership for the future by empowering young cadres In the sectors of advanced science and technology and opening new horizons for the knowledge-based and innovation-based economy.

(Advanced technology)

Within the science and education pillar of the index, the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, “The Hope Probe”, also reflected positively on the global audience’s ranking of the UAE among the top ten globally. Specifically, it is ranked ninth in the area of ​​adopting advanced technology, a difference of 4 additional ranks from the previous year.

(Strong economy)

The public chose the UAE among the top ten in the world in terms of the strength of the economy, the durability of its pillars, the breadth of its base, the diversity of its sectors and its stability in various circumstances. According to the participating audience, it ranked tenth in the world in terms of strength and stability.

(Safety and diplomatic influence)

In addition to the public’s appreciation of the level of security and safety in the UAE, which ranked it ninth in the world in this vital field, the influence of the UAE in the global diplomatic community came in tenth place in the world, confirming its influential role regionally and globally.

(First in Arabic)

The Global Soft Power Index 2021 report placed the UAE first in the Arab world and 12th in the world in terms of general impact, in reference to the size of the country’s geopolitical, strategic and diplomatic presence and its initiatives in the region and the world.

(Influential media)

While the public chose the UAE in the list of the top 15 countries; Specifically, it ranked 13th in the world in terms of influential media presence and future growth opportunities, the report also ranked the country among the top 15 countries in addressing the global pandemic “Covid-19” and its implications and effects.

The report praised the efforts of the state compared to the countries of the world in providing and facilitating the arrival of international aid in times of the pandemic, providing support to the sectors most affected by its repercussions, providing health care, applying precautionary and preventive measures, and the high level of commitment to standards among the population, and strengthening scientific research and international cooperation to produce a successful vaccine against novel coronavirus.

(Tourist destination)

The audience participating in the Global Soft Power Index poll chose the UAE among the top 15 global tourist destinations, and among the top 20 countries in terms of cultural heritage and an attractive lifestyle, placing it 14th as a wonderful destination to visit.

The last month of 2020 witnessed the culmination of the domestic tourism strategy adopted by the UAE government, with the launch of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, whose label crossed the one billion view mark, and strengthened the unified tourism identity of the country.





