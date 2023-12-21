Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

The female cycling team won 3 medals, one silver and two bronze, on the fifth day of the Arab Road Cycling Championship held in Riyadh, during the general individual race for females and young women, bringing the UAE’s harvest to 10 medals (gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze).

Marwa Salman succeeded in winning the silver medal and second place in the 40 km race in 1:15.59 hours, after a strong competition until the finish line, with Siham Bousba, and Syrian Lania Sapir came in third place, so that Marwa Salman won her second individual silver in the championship, The young women's team also won third place and a bronze medal, behind Algeria and Tunisia, and the team was represented by Marwa Salman, Ranad Al-Yafei, and Alia Hassan.

In the general individual race for under 23 years, Zahra Hussein won third place and a bronze medal.

On Friday, our men's and under-23 teams will compete in the overall individual race, led by Ahmed Al Mansouri with a group of players, where an elite group of the best riders will compete for medals in both categories.

On the other hand, Muhammad Sanad Al Qubaisi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cycling Federation, visited the delegation of our team at its residence in Saudi Arabia and met with the men’s team, in the presence of Youssef Mirza, the team’s director, and the team members, and congratulated them on the achievement of winning three medals in the individual time trial race, for the category. Men and under 23 years old, congratulating Abdullah Jassim and Mohammed Al Mutaiwee.