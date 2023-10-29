The Minister of Climate Change and Environment and responsible for the food systems file at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, called on companies selling and supplying food and beverages to provide “sustainable, climate- and environmentally responsible catering services” on a large scale, during the upcoming Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the Emirates. next month.

This came during a four-day workshop that ended last week, and aims to build momentum and stimulate the adoption of climate-responsible catering services, and enhance the success of their adoption by food and beverage sellers and suppliers at the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in Expo City Dubai.

It is the first step of its kind in the history of the Conference of the Parties to provide food services to participants, according to sustainable, climate- and environmentally responsible systems, and it also encourages the continuation of this trend after the conference.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Conference of the Parties (COP28) look forward to establishing partnerships with organizations and individuals who embody the sustainability principles of the COP28 Conference, and to support the Ministry and stand with it to bring about lasting change, not only in the UAE, but also globally.

Maryam Al Muhairi said: “Our vision for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) is to provide participating delegations with a comprehensive understanding of the climate challenges facing the world. We know that our food systems are closely linked to the fate of our natural world, so we made this decision to ensure that we explore the extent to which catering and catering services at the conference venue can be climate responsible, reinforcing our affirmation of the UAE Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action.”

She added: “This approach, which is the first of its kind for one of the Conferences of the Parties, is centered around the sustainable catering strategy that was developed for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and aims to demonstrate the benefits and lasting legacy that can result in adopting a climate-responsible menu.”

The sustainable catering strategy aims to demonstrate the extent to which it is possible to expand the provision of sustainable food and beverages. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Conference of the Parties (COP28) are looking for food and beverage partners with this same vision. The ambitious strategy, which has never been implemented at a conference of the parties before, includes a commitment to provide two-thirds of the menu with vegetables and plants, and to reduce the carbon footprint of the foods served, to focus more on water and nutrition density, portion sizes and reducing waste, in addition to being affordable.

Al Muhairi said: “Our determination to reimagine the catering services provided to delegations participating in the Conference of the Parties, reflects the sustainability approach that we follow in all sectors, especially food systems. We would like to demonstrate the UAE’s commitment to all matters related to the Conference of the Parties process in every possible way.”

The trend of providing food services in a climate and environmentally responsible manner and approach embodies the determination of the COP28 Conference of the Parties and the UAE’s desire to benefit from all available means in its efforts to advance climate action solutions at a rapid pace.

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment concluded her speech by saying: “The program will require significant participation from food providers in this event, but I am confident that the will will be available, because the food must be delicious and tasty when eaten. We will work hard to ensure that the concept is communicated in a way that is useful and attractive to attendees, because these two elements are vital to bringing about the desired change in behavior.”

The four-day workshop included high-level local and international chefs, especially from the Chefs Manifesto network, which held a two-day session within the workshop, at the International Center for Culinary Arts (ICCA) in Dubai. The workshop had two clear goals, first to build momentum for providing sustainable dining by developing the dishes and materials needed to support the implementation of this trend during the event.

The second goal is to bring together partner organizations such as the SDG2 Advocacy Hub, which supports the second goal of sustainable development, the National Initiative to Reduce Food Waste and Loss (Nima), and the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), with top chefs from the “Nima” network. Chefs’ Manifesto and others.

