The country’s digital government stated that there are three options that allow students to reside for the purpose of studying in the Emirates, as the guarantor can be one of his parents residing in the UAE officially or with the guarantee of one of the accredited universities or colleges in which he is studying in the UAE, and the state also allows outstanding students a residence visa Gold for up to 10 years.

The digital government indicated that the student visa is issued for a period of one year, and it can be renewed for a similar period after submitting an official proof of continuity of study issued by one of the higher education institutions in the UAE where the student is studying.

She pointed out that the student affairs offices in universities specialize in facilitating the procedures for obtaining a student visa and assisting him in that.

Foreign residents can sponsor their male children until they reach the age of 25. Accordingly, male students over the age of 25 can continue to reside in their families as long as they provide written proof of their admission to a higher education institution for a period of not less than one year. For female students, parents can continue to provide a “student visa” for them, regardless of age.

With regard to the main requirements for obtaining a student visa, the digital government indicated that a certificate issued by the university or educational institution must be presented specifying the duration of study, and any other requirements specified in the general provisions of the residence visa.

As for the residence visa for students’ families, foreign university students can bring their families to live with them in the UAE as long as they have the financial ability to bring in and provide adequate housing. This step aims to achieve stability and moral support for students.

She stated that the state provided the option to obtain golden residency for talented students, explaining that with regard to high school students, if the student is in secondary school and has obtained a high ranking at the state level (with an average of no less than 95% in a public or private secondary school), he may obtain a A residence visa for a period of five years without a guarantor, provided that a letter of recommendation is submitted from the Ministry of Education (Emirates Education Foundation). The residence permit may be renewed if the student is still enrolled in a university in the country and needs a study period of more than five years.

As for outstanding Emirati university students, a 10-year residence visa can be obtained without a guarantor, provided that the following requirements are met: The university must be classified (A) or (B) according to the classification approved by the Ministry of Education, a letter of recommendation from the university or a graduation certificate Show that the student has a GPA of at least 3.5 in A-ranked universities or 3.8 in B-ranked universities, and that the student must not have graduated more than two years ago.

For students of foreign universities, for the issuance of golden residency to the first graduates of foreign university students, it is required that the foreign universities be ranked among the top 100 universities in the world according to the international classification approved by the Ministry of Education, and that the cumulative average of the bachelor’s graduate is not less than 3.5 degrees, and that he has not passed Graduation is more than two years old, and the certificate must be approved by the Ministry of Education.