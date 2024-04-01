Abu Dhabi, Gaza (Al-Ittihad, WAM)

The UAE, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 3, continues to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the brotherly Palestinian people, and in this regard, it was keen to provide aid baskets designated for children and women in the Gaza Strip, which contributes to providing their basic needs. Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, confirmed that the Authority, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3,” and in cooperation and coordination with all concerned authorities, is continuously preparing aid baskets designated for children and women that include all the basic supplies that meet their needs. As part of the humanitarian relief and food aid that is sent daily to the Gaza Strip, especially in the north of the Strip.

He said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM: “Providing these baskets comes within the integrated relief efforts undertaken by the state to provide humanitarian aid that reaches Gaza through air drops of aid that are constantly announced by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, or through UAE aid convoys entering through the Rafah land crossing.

He stressed the keenness to provide relief and food aid that meets the needs of all the brotherly Palestinian people, especially women and children, noting that these baskets are provided alongside other comprehensive baskets that include all relief and food materials.

He stated that the UAE is one of the countries in the world that provides the most aid to the Gaza Strip, and this comes as an embodiment of the directives of the wise leadership to stand by the brotherly Palestinian people in this humanitarian crisis they are suffering from, and it also reflects the country’s leadership in global humanitarian work.

He pointed out that Eid clothing is currently being prepared in preparation for its delivery to the Gaza Strip, stressing that the UAE Red Crescent and all relevant state institutions are working closely to provide the necessary humanitarian support to the Palestinian people on an ongoing and sustainable basis.

In a related context, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 21st airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip.

The drop operation included the participation of two C17 aircraft belonging to the United Arab Emirates Air Force and a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drops were carried out over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via 3 planes carrying 82 tons of food and relief aid, bringing the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Goodness” to 1,071 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Joint Operations Command also announced, as part of the humanitarian “Galant Knight 3” operation, that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out the seventh joint drop of food aid into the northern Gaza Strip, where the amount of relief materials dropped by the UAE amounted to 52 tons of food aid. Aid.

The implementation of this operation embodies the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries to provide relief and humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially in the inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip.