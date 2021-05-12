The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 93,610 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours. Thus, the total doses provided to date are 11,366,954 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 114.93 doses per 100 people. This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid-19 virus.