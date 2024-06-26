As part of the major cooperation aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the UAE has allocated $8 million to the World Health Organization.

This agreement, which was signed at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, will finance important health initiatives in Sudan, which aim to alleviate the harsh conditions faced by the brotherly Sudanese people.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by His Excellency Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, and on behalf of the World Health Organization by the Director-General of the Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in the presence of His Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva. .

This contribution is part of the UAE’s broader commitment to global humanitarian relief, which supports the World Health Organization’s efforts to provide basic healthcare services in conflict-affected areas. The allocations specifically target healthcare infrastructure, emergency response capabilities, and disease prevention programmes.

“The work that WHO does in Sudan saves lives every day, and we believe it is essential to support this ongoing mission. The UAE and WHO have a long-standing partnership that has benefited people in crisis situations across the region. We are committed to standing in solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan,” said Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.

For his part, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “With the support of partners and donors, WHO will continue to support the urgent health needs of the people of Sudan and refugees in neighboring countries. We thank the UAE for this generous pledge. We must work together to protect the lives of those most in need.”

The UAE’s contribution to the World Health Organization is part of a broader commitment worth $70 million dedicated to meeting urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, through United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations. This funding represents a large part of the UAE’s $100 million pledge that it announced in April during its participation in the “International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries.” This support brings the total UAE aid to Sudan over the past ten years to more than $3.5 billion.