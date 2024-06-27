The UAE provided $20 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and eight million dollars to the World Health Organization, to address and support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its refugee citizens in neighboring countries.

In detail, the UAE and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees concluded an agreement yesterday through which the UAE provides 20 million US dollars to support the UNHCR’s humanitarian operations in Sudan and neighboring countries. The funding aims to enhance the living conditions and safety of displaced people and refugees.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, Sultan Al Shamsi, and on behalf of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Head of the Department of Donor Relations and Resource Mobilization, Mark Manley, in the presence of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and the High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Filippo. Grande, at the UNHCR headquarters in Geneva, and these allocations will help improve shelter, health care and basic services for thousands of displaced people in both Sudan and South Sudan.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said: “Our commitment to supporting humanitarian causes is strengthened through strategic partnerships. This partnership with UNHCR is one of them. Together we can make a big impact in Sudan, providing relief and hope to those most in need. The UAE remains committed to its solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan during this crisis.”

For his part, Filippo Grandi said: “The people of Sudan are suffering from the horrific consequences of this brutal war, and they need urgent support. “State contributions are essential to provide much-needed life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in Sudan who have been forced into asylum and displacement.”

In a related context, the UAE allocated $8 million to the World Health Organization, as part of the major cooperation aimed at addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The agreement, which was signed at the headquarters of the World Health Organization in Geneva, will finance important health initiatives in Sudan, which aim to alleviate the harsh conditions faced by the brotherly Sudanese people.

The agreement was signed by Sultan Al Shamsi, on behalf of the UAE, and on behalf of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the Organization, in the presence of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

The contribution is part of the UAE’s broader commitment to global humanitarian relief, which supports the World Health Organization’s efforts to provide basic health care services in conflict-affected areas. The allocations specifically target health care infrastructure, emergency response capabilities, and disease prevention programs.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said: “The work that WHO does in Sudan saves lives every day, and we believe it is essential to support this ongoing mission. The UAE and the World Health Organization have a long-standing partnership, which has benefited people in crisis situations across the region. We are committed to solidarity with the brotherly Sudanese people.”

For his part, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “With the support of partners and donors, the World Health Organization will continue to support the urgent health needs of the people of Sudan and refugees in neighboring countries. We thank the UAE for this generous pledge. We must work together to protect the lives of those most in need.”

The UAE’s contribution to the World Health Organization is part of a broader commitment worth $70 million dedicated to meeting urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, through United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations.

This funding represents a large part of the UAE’s pledge that it announced in April during its participation in the “International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries,” amounting to $100 million.

This support brings the total UAE aid to Sudan over the past 10 years to more than $3.5 billion.

