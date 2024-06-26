Today, the UAE and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees concluded an agreement through which the UAE provides $20 million to support UNHCR’s humanitarian operations in Sudan and neighboring countries.

The funding aims to enhance the living conditions and safety of displaced people and refugees.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, and Mark Manley, Head of the Department of Donor Relations and Resource Mobilization, on behalf of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in the presence of His Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Filippo Grandi, High Commissioner for Refugees. At the Commission’s headquarters in Geneva.

These allocations will help improve shelter, health care and basic services for thousands of displaced people in both Sudan and South Sudan. Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said: “Our commitment to supporting humanitarian causes is strengthened through strategic partnerships.

This partnership with UNHCR is one of them. Together, we can make a big impact in Sudan, providing relief and hope to those most in need. The UAE remains committed to its solidarity with the brotherly people of Sudan during this crisis.

She added: “We look forward to working with other partners to ensure that the commitments made in Paris become tangible on the ground.”

For his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said: “The people of Sudan are suffering from the horrific consequences of this brutal war and need urgent support. “State contributions are essential to provide much-needed life-saving humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in Sudan who have been forced into asylum and displacement.” The UAE’s contribution to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is part of a broader commitment of $70 million dedicated to meeting urgent humanitarian needs in Sudan, through UN agencies and humanitarian organizations. This funding represents a large part of the UAE’s $100 million pledge that it announced during its participation in the “International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries” held in April.

This donation brings the total UAE aid to Sudan over the past ten years to more than $3.5 billion.