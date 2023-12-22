Yesterday, the UAE sent an aid plane to the Republic of South Sudan carrying 100 tons of food supplies to provide the necessary humanitarian needs of Sudanese refugees in South Sudan.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, stated that sending a plane of supplies to the Republic of South Sudan through the World Food Program and distributing them to Sudanese refugees comes within the framework of expanding the umbrella of UAE humanitarian aid to include a number of neighboring Sudanese countries, which contributes to strengthening the humanitarian response to local communities. Hosting refugees, and providing them with an integrated basket of necessary food supplies, medical supplies and services, within the framework of the UAE’s firm commitment and the approach of its wise leadership to help countries and peoples in difficult times.

Al Shamsi added, “Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has made intensive humanitarian efforts to follow up on the humanitarian situation of the brotherly Sudanese people, by inaugurating an air bridge with the Republic of Sudan and the Republic of Chad as part of its continuing humanitarian efforts to support Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries, especially the groups most in need of patients and children.” The elderly and women, and providing all forms of support and assistance to the Sudanese brothers, as in this regard it provided 8,810 tons of food and medical supplies by operating 133 supply planes, in addition to a ship that carried about 1,000 tons of urgent relief supplies, rehabilitating 3 schools, and drilling 3 wells. Likewise, establishing a field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdjras has been a very important lifeline for Sudanese and Chadian civilians who need medical and health care, as it provides treatment and medical services to refugees fleeing the conflict as well as the Chadian population.”