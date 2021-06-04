On World Environment Day, which falls on Saturday, June 5 of each year, the importance of shedding light on the policies and plans adopted by the United Arab Emirates in order to protect the environment, and to adhere to its international commitments to confront climate change, by promoting clean energy sources and making them It is a major source of consumption for individuals and institutions.

Finally, during a hypothetical participation of the representative of the UAE, in the round table between the state and Hamburg on green hydrogen, Sherif Al-Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for the Energy and Petroleum Sector confirmed that the state is proceeding strongly with its hydrogen-related plans, in addition to its engagement with global partners regarding obtaining a mixture A suitable energy goes in parallel with its commitments to protect the environment, with efforts that exceeded its limits, and led it to be supportive in providing clean energy sources in more than 30 countries around the world, with a total generation capacity of more than 10 gigawatts, and investments exceeding the $20 billion barrier.

The relentless efforts of the state to expand the use of renewable energy, or what is also called clean, confirm the great desire and keenness to make this type of energy a top priority in the near future, as it guarantees the protection of the environment, achieves sustainability for individuals and institutions, economically and socially, and raises the level of safety through Reducing carbon emissions associated with traditional energy sources. With regard to strategies related to hydrogen, the UAE is known to be rich in natural energy sources, as the “scientists” confirmed the existence of a possibility to produce hydrogen from natural gas, the cheapest resource for that production, in light of the availability of modern technologies that enable the benefit of the available natural resources, which protect the environment and achieve overall sustainability.

The launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2017, the “Emirates Energy Strategy 2050”, was an indication of the deep and ambitious vision of our wise leadership with a forward-looking outlook. The strategy directs the rationalization of energy consumption by 40 percent, and raises the percentage of clean energy’s contribution to the total energy mix produced in the country to 50 percent, which reflects the country’s efforts to motivate all sectors to adopt and develop clean energy sources, in line with the rapid changes in technological technologies. It achieves development goals and provides a balance between needs on the one hand, and the pledges the state has signed and committed to them internationally in the areas of environmental protection and climate change on the other.

* On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.