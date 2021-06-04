Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The United Arab Emirates obtained membership in the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of Expressions of Cultural Diversity for the period from (2021-2025), this came on the sidelines of the meetings of the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, which Held, by default, from 1 to 4 June 2021.

The UAE’s access to the membership of the Intergovernmental Committee comes due to the elements it possesses that qualify it to be a model for cultural and civilizational diversity, and in line with the state’s vision and belief that diversity is the engine for the growth and development of societies.

Promote cultural diversity

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Chairperson of the National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, said: “The nomination of the UAE for membership in the Intergovernmental Committee is a recognition of the important role that the state plays in protecting and promoting cultural diversity, which is one of the main pillars of the state’s vision and development. Since its establishment, the state has sought to put in place legal frameworks that enable everyone to coexist in an environment that guarantees diversity, and has also worked to consolidate these values ​​into a way of life rooted in society.

Her Excellency added: “The UAE is working (within the framework of its international efforts) to consolidate the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and openness to the other, and there is no doubt that the state’s membership in this committee will support its efforts and quest to develop clear mechanisms and strategies that enhance cultural diversity in all its forms.”

Objectives and suggestions

Her Excellency appreciated the confidence of the international community in the efforts led by the UAE to promote cultural diversity, stressing that the UAE will work side by side with the member states of the Committee to develop a clear action plan in line with the objectives of the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of Expressions of Cultural Diversity, which the UAE joined in 2010 .

Her Excellency added that the UAE has proposed six main areas of work that require the attention and focus of the member states of this agreement, including:

Increase dialogue and knowledge exchange on policies, best practices, and measures needed to strengthen our creative economies.

Determining the cultural data and indicators required to support an evidence-based cultural policy.

Enhancing the integration and synergy between culture and education to ensure sustainable cultural career paths.

Develop talent support policies and best practices.

Harnessing and encouraging technological progress to support cultural economies.

Enhancing intellectual property protection, and providing the required frameworks to support the growing cultural activities in digital platforms.

It is worth noting that the Intergovernmental Committee was established within the framework of the “UNESCO” Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, and it consists of representatives of 24 states party to the Convention, whose members are elected by the Conference of the Parties every four years and meets periodically once annually.