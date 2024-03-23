The UAE promotes digital transformation in education
The education sector in the UAE is witnessing rapid transformations, in light of the escalating digital transformation, as this transformation has produced new patterns in education, in light of the accelerating pace of development in the field of science and educational technology at the global level, which imposed various paths to develop traditional teaching methods, through the application Interactive teaching and distance learning methodologies.
Digital education currently occupies an advanced position on the development agenda, and there is no doubt that the UAE continues to move rapidly towards establishing a sustainable educational system, which reflects its increasing interest in the fields of digital education and maximizing its gains, as it represents an essential part of the development system that aims to Achieving sustainable development.
In fact, the UAE attaches special importance to promoting digital transformation in education, by adopting a clear forward-looking vision for an innovative educational future based on advanced technology and digital solutions. This approach aims to keep pace with rapid development, by relying on proactive and effective education systems capable of… To provide students with future skills and sciences.
It is worth noting in this context that many people confuse digital education with e-learning, despite the vast differences between them. According to popular definitions, digital education adopts an approach that integrates the Internet and reality, while e-learning aims to focus on creating a virtual educational experience without adopting any Elements related to the real world. Digital education is characterized as a style of education that relies on modern technology in teaching and the introduction of various educational media into classroom lessons.
By examining the levels of Emirati interaction with the requirements of digital transformation in education, we find that the UAE has a mature and effective strategy based on the principle of early preparation for the future, through which it was able to quickly adapt to the Corona pandemic since 2020, which made it become the fastest to recover and recover in the world, and the smartest in Anticipating post-pandemic requirements. The initiatives launched by the UAE government in this regard have had a tangible role in achieving the goals of digital transformation in the education sector, and one of the most prominent of these initiatives is the “Digital School”, which is the first integrated digital school of its kind, and aims to empower students in digital learning options in areas where… It does not have the appropriate conditions or components that students need to continue their education, and it also provides a qualitative option for blended and distance learning, in a smart and flexible way.
It is worth noting that, during the World Government Summit 2024, the report “The State of Computer Science and ICT Education in the United Arab Emirates” was launched, which shows the achievement of qualitative shifts in basic digital education. The report also indicated that the state allocated a large educational budget amounting to $2.7 billion in 2023, and $2.8 billion in 2024.
Because creating the future has become a legacy and an established approach in the UAE, the wise leadership did not hesitate to support digital transformation in education by formulating best practices to improve the quality of this important sector in line with national transformation plans that aim to develop a “knowledge-based economy,” through Employing innovative solutions and generative artificial intelligence tools in various fields, which means that the matter is no longer limited to distance education and learning only, because advanced technologies, such as “metaverse”, virtual reality, augmented reality, and others, are expected to contribute to providing interactive learning environments within Educational environments and beyond in light of the rapid changes taking place in the digital space.
*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
