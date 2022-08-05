The UAE’s efforts in providing the ideal work environment for employees in all sectors have reached unprecedented levels, reaching the point of providing free services in the field of mental health and moral support.

The mental health care of employees is receiving increasing attention in the UAE, which has recently witnessed the implementation of many creative initiatives in this context with the aim of enhancing the positive work environment and improving the capabilities and productivity of its employees.

Life Program.

In 2020, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources launched the “Hayat” psychological and moral support program for federal government employees, with the aim of enhancing the mental health of employees, and helping them with the support of specialists and consultants in leading companies at the state level.

The program is based on several axes, most notably enhancing institutional awareness of the importance of the moral and psychological health of employees, enabling the employee to achieve a balance between work and social life with the need to provide the necessary moral and psychological care for all employees, creating the required balance for employees intellectually, physically and emotionally, in addition to emphasizing the values ​​of harmonization between Institutional and functional goals on the one hand, and personal ambitions on the other.

The program was launched in cooperation with a social and psychological support center specialized in providing counseling and support in the field of mental and moral health.

Federal government employees can communicate and request psychological and moral support and advice through one of the approved communication channels and use the attached digital card to obtain free consultations at a rate of “four free consultations per employee”, or to obtain a 30% discount that includes the families of the first-degree employees (husbands, children and parents/ when Take advantage of paid services / after exhausting the free services /.

At the local level, there are many examples and models that reflect the extent of interest in the health of employees in various fields of work, for example, the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Department of Health, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA”, through the “response” line, provides a service Psychological support for all individuals / including employees / who suffer from various psychological pressures.

In Dubai, as well as for example, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai provides consultation and support services in the field of health and moral and psychological support to its affiliates with the aim of reducing the impacts they are exposed to while performing their professional role in saving lives and property.

In turn, the Ajman Human Resources Department launched the mental health promotion program for Ajman government employees “30 minutes” with the aim of enhancing institutional awareness of the importance of the moral and psychological health of employees and to overcome pressures and challenges with the support of specialists and consultants in the field of mental health.

There was an urgent need to significantly enhance psychological and moral support for employees during the period of responding to the Corona pandemic, especially for frontline workers. unexpected particle of the patient.

The program aims to provide moral and psychological support for this category, as they represent the “second victim” within the framework of the Corporation’s strategy to enhance the quality of life in the work environment and highlight the axis of promoting mental and mental health and spreading a culture of empowering employees to achieve intellectual, physical and psychological development.

In the same context, the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life launched the psychological support line, which played a prominent role in enabling community members to confront the psychological challenges brought by the “Corona emerging” virus (Covid-19) and its effects on life, through telephone and electronic communication channels that preserve privacy. Individuals and their security, in cooperation with a group of qualified volunteers that include elite experts, consultants and specialists in the fields of mental health.

The psychological support line received thousands of calls, through which it provided valuable psychological first aid to citizens and residents working on the front lines in the UAE, in both Arabic and English.