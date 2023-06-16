Her Excellency Noura Al-Kaabi, Minister of State, called on the UN Security Council to recognize that addressing and preventing hate speech, racism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations is an integral part of the Council’s mandate to maintain international peace and security.

This came in the state’s statement delivered by Her Excellency at the main event held by the UAE Presidency of the Security Council at the ministerial level on “the values ​​of human brotherhood in promoting and sustaining peace.”

The briefing session was chaired by Her Excellency Noura Al-Kaabi, where the UN Security Council listened to valuable briefings by: Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and the Vatican’s Secretary of State for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Gallagher on behalf On behalf of His Holiness Pope Francis, and the representative of civil society, Mrs. Latifa Ben Zayaten, President of the Imad Bin Zayaten Association for Youth and Peace, and winner of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity.

In the UAE’s statement, Her Excellency Al Kaabi stressed that in a world suffering from the spread of armed conflicts that have reached their climax since World War II, the reality has become more dangerous and complex, in light of the growing divisions we are witnessing and rising waves of hate speech and extremism in all its forms.

Her Excellency stressed that the Council should adopt a proactive approach to hate speech and extremism, as “this must include all stages of the conflict, starting with work to prevent it, through finding solutions to it in the event of its occurrence, and ending with efforts to build and sustain peace.”

In a related context, Her Excellency indicated that addressing the threats of extremism, racism and hate speech requires multiple solutions spanning various sectors and public policies.

Her Excellency stressed the importance of the role that religious leaders and local communities must play in this regard.

For his part, Mr. Guterres, in his statement, referred to the widespread spread of hate speech, misinformation and conspiracy theories, particularly in what is being circulated on social media. “We are witnessing a huge wave of xenophobia, Muslims and women, racism, intolerance, intense anti-Semitism and attacks on Christian minorities,” he said.

In his turn, His Eminence, the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, stressed the importance of reviving the culture of dialogue and understanding between followers of religions, and consolidating the principle of peace and peaceful coexistence.

His Eminence also called for the support of these values ​​by political leaders and decision-makers in the international community.

As for Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, he stressed in his remarks that building peace requires passion, patience, experience, foresight, perseverance, dedication, dialogue and diplomacy. “Seeking peace requires more courage than waging war,” he said.

“People, schools and diplomatic institutions must defend peace and the principles of common humanity,” said Ms. Ben-Zayaten. She stated that it was essential to include women and youth in training, dialogues and peacebuilding initiatives. “I think what we need is to engage meaningfully in dialogue and find solutions together,” she added.

The UAE holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council throughout the month of June. The presidency of the Council rotates every month.