The UAE presented before the Human Rights Council the system of national legislation regulating the labor market in the country, according to which a decent work environment and social security are provided in accordance with the Paris Principles of Human Rights.

This came during the country’s delegation’s participation in the periodic review session of the fourth national report of the UAE at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, with the participation of a number of federal and local government agencies and civil society institutions.

Shaima Al-Awadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Communication and International Relations Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: “The UAE has applied in recent years updated legislation to regulate labor relations in the private sector, where a policy of transparency of contracting for workers in the UAE has been developed and implemented, which stipulates the responsibility of the recruitment agency for Informing the foreign worker of the terms and conditions of his work before leaving his country, as well as prohibiting charging him recruitment fees, and prohibiting dealing with any unlicensed recruitment agency or broker inside or outside the country.

She added: “The new labor legislation includes explicit legal provisions that define and prohibit discrimination on all grounds set forth in international conventions, and prohibit the practice of any form of violence against workers or subject them to sexual harassment in the workplace and grant them the right to terminate the work relationship immediately without prejudice to their rights in the event of Their rights have been violated.”

Al-Awadi indicated that, given the cultural diversity in the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has provided workers of all categories with multiple channels to provide legal advice and receive their complaints in different languages ​​exceeding 20 languages, and support is provided to workers and reconciliation between them and business owners in an effort to settle these disputes amicably. In the event that the settlement is not possible, it will be referred to the judiciary.

Al-Awadhi drew attention to the advanced technological infrastructure in the UAE, which helped develop electronic and smart systems that are used in proactive inspection and monitoring operations, including the smart inspection system based on risk factors, through which priority is given to inspection of establishments with high risk factors, and the wages protection system. Which contributes to supporting the financial and psychological stability of the worker and his family.

She said, “The Ministry is responsible for inspecting the compliance of private sector establishments and their affiliated labor camps with the conditions approved by legislation to guarantee workers’ right to decent working conditions and housing.”

She also indicated the introduction of the unemployment insurance system, which includes workers in the UAE, both citizens and residents, as this system provides temporary financial income for those who lose their job according to specific controls, and another insurance system has also been developed for unpaid financial dues to workers, including delayed wages. and compensation for work injuries.